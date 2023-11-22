MT4 News Filter EA Alerts and Push Notifications Instructions

News Filter EA sends a PUSH notification to the MT4 APP on your phone when News comes.

You can download here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108232









You only need to authorize this url in the MT4 options:





https:





Instructions:

To authorize this url in MT4 you must go to Tools, Options, Expert Advisors, Allow Web Request, add the url and click Accept.



Many traders will recommend NOT trading during the news since indicators and Expert Advisors tend to make mistakes unnecessarily arriving several times in SL in a very few minutes since at that moment some politician is talking about the economy or giving a report andthe price usually rises and falls dramatically in a matter of minutes due to expectation.

Very few trading systems work well during these events.

So, When you receive the push notification in your MT4 APP on your phone, you can go ahead and take the actions you deem appropriate such as closing operations or turning off autotrading.

Remember to allow push notifications in MT4 Options and add your Metaquotes ID for alerts on your phone app.







