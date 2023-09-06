Setting up the Utility "Magic MT4 to Telegram PRO"

"Magic MT4 to Telegram PRO" enables the connection between MT4 (MetaTrader 4) and the Telegram messenger for real-time updates and also provides instructions.

In this Pro version, you can communicate with the bot and manually retrieve information via the chat. You can also open/close positions, and more.

You will also receive notifications on your computer or mobile phone for every opened or closed position.

Made in Germany -> Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.





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But how do you set it up correctly, and what can the utility actually do?





What you need to know is that "Magic MT4 to Telegram Pro" builds upon its free version, "Magic MT4 to Telegram."

This means that you can configure all settings for the messages sent automatically from the MT4 terminal to Telegram here.





Now, let's go over the functions of the Pro version that you need to configure in the terminal.





Language Setting - Language





Through this input, you can switch between English and German languages. Additional languages may be added in the future.

By selecting the language, you choose in which language you will receive the messages.

Enter your preferred language here.







Special Character Symbol Setting - Prefix





Here, you can enter the prefix provided by your broker.









If you have both versions of a symbol in your symbol list (with and without a prefix), please enter the symbol with the prefix in Telegram to receive the information you've selected. For example, if you have 'EURUSD' and 'EURUSD.r' in your symbol list, input 'EURUSD.r' to get your desired information.





These are all the settings you need to configure in the terminal. All further instructions will be provided in the Telegram channel by the bot.

Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.





Don't forget to allow the Telegram API in your terminal; this is necessary to establish the connection with Telegram. You can read more hereabout this under "Setup of the botfather." You can use this utility only once per Telegram Bot. If you want to use it with multiple terminals, you'll need to create one or more new bots, as described above.

Now, best of luck with this additional helpful tool.