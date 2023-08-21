Todays gold trading idea with 1 to 1 risk reward ratio!
Trading Strategies

Todays gold trading idea with 1 to 1 risk reward ratio!

21 August 2023, 19:30
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
408

Today we saw agreat opportunity to enter with low risk.

This time the trade worked out in our favor! Succesful day!


#gold, demand, Supply, multiscan