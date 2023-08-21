All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Todays gold trading idea with 1 to 1 risk reward ratio! 21 August 2023, 19:30 Gabor Bocsak 0 408 Today we saw agreat opportunity to enter with low risk. This time the trade worked out in our favor! Succesful day! #gold, demand, Supply, multiscan Source To add comments, please log in or register Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 69 0 1 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 39 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 34 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 35 0 1 Most Of The Climb Is Still Ahead Of You Trading Strategies 33 0 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 29 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 40 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 42 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 46 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 26 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 25 0 236 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 69 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB