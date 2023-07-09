Auto Supply and Demand MTF by ZonePro

This indicator is the first step to a complete trading strategy

No hard parameters to set by numbers what you will never understand !

Just use the presets on the inputs and see visualy which setting is the best for your trading style!



Keep it SIMPLE!





https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller



Hello Traders ! Auto Supply Demand Zones Indicator by ZonePro! Multi time frame!

For begginers its a big help as settings are easy , and for experienced traders it gives you a visual edge so you can understand the market in a simple look.

It is all in a very simple way no numbers to add that you dont understand just easily set the indicator if you want to scalp, or you want to trade retouched zones or broken zones! ( Chek settings explonation below! )



The difference from other supply-demand indicators that you are able to set when the zones are created , when its activated (delay) , and if you want the too small zones to be filtered! You dont have to add numbers where you get lost just easily choose fron the presets! You can easily choose visualy which setting is better for your trading style! Just check / change the settings and see which one of the set ups helping you with your trading the most!

It also shows you multitimframe zones with info, nested zones, and fresh and tested zones with different colors, and old zones if you want.

Chart:

You can see the created zones , old zones ( you can turn it off) , zone size, and zone strength!

The displays shows the size in pips , if the zone is fresh or tested,and if the zone is NESTED in a higher trime frame zone (Multi-timframe up to 3 higher timeframe)!( Nested zones can be stronger)

When a chart timeframe is choosen you will see 1 to3 higher timeframe zones as well! ( you are able to set it and turn it on / off).

The indicator will give you alert if a zone is created , touched, nested, broken , or a reversal candle leaves the zone ! All alerts can be switched on / off ! And its all in a dashboard panel visualy on the chart!

Use the zones to find the best take profit and stop loss points. ( recommended to give a little " wiggle " space)

It also displays how many zones are broken which indicates trend direction!

Settings :

Timeframes to use:

How many higher timframes you would like to see

Color theme:

Set your preference: Light or Dark

Zone sensitivity:

Sensitive : No higher high or lower low candle needed to create a zone .

Regular : Less zones : need a 1 higher high bullish / lower low bearish candle formed before zone is created

Conservative: Even fewer zones : needs 2 higher high bullish / lower low bearish candle formed before zone is created

Zone size Filtering:

True or False: If TRUE then the previous candles avarage sizes are calculated and too small zones will be filtered

Zone activation delay settings:



1 Candle : the zone is activated 1 candle away ( for scalping strategy ) Be in Alert as the price did not move away from the zone yet! Only use in trend direction! If Candle Closes back to the zone pay Attention !

3 candles : the zone is activated 3+candles after the zone was created ( for retouch / broken zone trading or limit orders ) the price moved away already , it shows strenght.

7 Candles : the zone is activated 7+candles after the zone was created ( for retouch / broken zone trading or limit orders ) the price has stayed away from zone for a while, good opportunity for retouch trading and limit orders!

10 Candles : Candle : the zone is activated 7+candles after the zone was created ( for retouch / broken zone trading or limit orders ) the price has stayed away from zone for a while, good opportunity for retouch trading and limit orders!

Show old zones:



Show/Hide :choose if you want to see the old/ broken zones

Zone deactivation if inside opposite zone created:

True/False : Choose if you want to deactivate zone if a new opposite zone is created inside the zone.

Spikes included in zone size :

True/ False : Choose if you want the spikes to be included in the zone size between the zone start candle and the signal candle

All settings has a screenshot!

Choose the style fitts you most!

Alerts ( all can be turned on off!) Included in panel

New zone created : fresh zone created

Zone broken : opposite direction candle closes below/ above zone

Zone tested : live candle touches zone

Zone retested : live candle touches zone 2nd or more time

Zone entered : candle closed inside the zone

Reversal candle leaves zone : opposite directoin candlo opened in zone but closed outside

Spiked reversal candle leaves zone :opposite directional candle spike touches the zone and closing outside

Engulfing candle leaves zone : engulfing candle closing outside the zone.

Also higher timeframe labels can be switched on / off







Always use proper risk managment , trade in trend direction and avoid trading in high volatility news!

Dashboard for all 28 currency pairs and currency strenght indicator is coming up! Also expert advisors are on the way!

Please if you like our product leave a review we would highly appriciate it ! To leave a review, open the indicator information and the "Review" tab. There, you will find a link in the upper right corner to write a new review. Thank Yo

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

