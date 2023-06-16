Ziwox Panel Installation Giude

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For using the Ziwox Panel, you need a Ziwox API access.
to doing this:
Get your Ziwox API
Step 1: Register a Ziwox Account from this page address:
https://ziwox.com/terminal/signup.php
Step 2:
- Enter your full name
- Select your country
- Insert your Email address
- Set a password for your account and confirm it
- Accept the Ziwox Term and policy
- Tick I’m not a robot and click “Creat New Account”
- The confirmation details Email to you
Step 3:
After your registration, Now you can using your Ziwox API system in your Trade panel.
Easy steps for Instalation]
Fundamental trader getting pure online data to using them for trade decision. so you have to allow and enable the webrequest for the Fundamental trader. for doing this:
1. Prepairing
- Open your Metatrader, in top main menu bar, click tools, Options, Expert Advisors.
- Then click on Allow Web request and enter the folowing links into the address list.
- http://www.ziwox.com
- https://ec.forexprostools.com
- https://www.investing.com
- https://nfs.faireconomy.media
2. Attach EA on chart
- To enable the permition of Automations and Auto rading system you need to enable it from your Terminal. so click on “Auto Trading” button from the top main menu of Metatrader terminal.
2. Press Cntrl+N to open the Navigator windows. In the market folder, drag and drop Fundamental trader on the chart
3. Now, you must have the Fundamental Trader and pannel view on the chart. if everything be ok, you must see a smile icon in top rright of chart.