Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (2/6/2023)

Hello traders,





I spotted two high probability setups today . The first setup was a short setup on USDCAD H4. It was a narrow and well formed Supply Zone that was formed in coplaince with Bearish Trendline.My risk reward for this trade was a little bit more than 1:1.



The second setup was a long setup on EURCHF M30. It was a well formed Demand Zone that was formed inside higher timeframe Demand Zone.Also from the higher timerame we had the confirmation of the Bullish Trendline. I really liked this setup and i set my TakeProfit at 2:1 Risk Reward.





Finally both of my positions were in Green.



On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.

Check the video below.

















My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252