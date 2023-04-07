Simple neural network autoencoder with candlesticks and 🍺

Warning :

this is my first attempt at an autoencoder i've seen a video or 2 on autoencoders so i might butcher this

With that out of the way let's pop a beer open and grab the keyboard. What are we building : We will snatch the world's silliest simplest weakest most bare-bone thinnest neural net ever , the one we built here, and we will attempt this :





wtf is that , you ask . This is a neural net that has some inputs , like most nets , but , the goal of the network is to recreate the inputs it received on the other end of the "squeeze". Yes , you are correct this is like compression , sort of . So what are we going to send in ? A sequence of 20 bars !!! How : ? : We will get the min and max price for a window of 20 bars .

. We will calculate the range of that window max-min

of that window Then for each bar we will calculate this value : (close-open)/range producing a value between -1.0 and 1.0

We will send these 20 values as inputs for each window

and each 20 bar window will be a sample Cool let's create our sample collector real quick , simple sh*t from the ohlc history of the chart. #property version "1.00" #include "miniNeuralNet.mqh" ; class ae_sample{ public : double min,max,range; double bars[]; ae_sample( void ){reset();} ~ae_sample( void ){reset();} void reset(){ ArrayFree (bars); min= INT_MAX ; max= INT_MIN ; range= 0.0 ; } void fill( int oldest_bar, int size){ ArrayResize (bars,size, 0 ); ArrayFill (bars, 0 ,size, 0.0 ); int co=- 1 ; for ( int i=oldest_bar;i>oldest_bar-size;i--){ co++; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period ,i)>max){max= iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period ,i);} if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period ,i)<min){min= iLow ( _Symbol , _Period ,i);} bars[co]= iClose ( _Symbol , _Period ,i)- iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period ,i); } range=max-min; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++){ bars[i]/=range; bars[i]=(bars[i]+ 1.0 )/ 2.0 ; } } }; Basic stuff : imported the little net

then a simple (and naive) extractor of chart data for a given window which fills a sample

the inputs match the outputs here for each sample (bars[] is both of these) We now need a little sample collection , we won't have many samples now that i think of it but its okay , still more fun than netflix. sco struct ae_sample_collection{ ae_sample samples[]; ae_sample_collection( void ){reset();} ~ae_sample_collection( void ){reset();} void reset(){ ArrayFree (samples); } void add_sample( int oldest_bar, int window_size){ int ns= ArraySize (samples)+ 1 ; ArrayResize (samples,ns, 0 ); samples[ns- 1 ].fill(oldest_bar,window_size); } int fill( int window_size){ int barz= iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (barz> TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS )){barz= TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS );} int samples_possible=barz-window_size; if (samples_possible> 1000 ){ int co=- 1 ; ArrayResize (samples,samples_possible, 0 ); for ( int i=barz- 1 ;i>=( 1 +window_size);i--){ Comment ( "Filling " +i); co++; samples[co].fill(i,window_size); } ArrayResize (samples,co+ 1 , 0 ); } return ( ArraySize (samples)); } }; Simple stuff , we want completed bars only so 1 can be the last bar in a sample , this may be slow because we are not presizing , but anyway 🍰 now , chart initializes , we delete all the objects with our tag we setup a timer , we catch the samples on timer . ae_sample_collection COLLECTION; snn_net net; #define SYSTEM_TAG "AE_" bool Loaded= false ; int OnInit () { COLLECTION.reset(); net.reset(); Loaded= false ; ObjectsDeleteAll ( ChartID (),SYSTEM_TAG); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 544 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTimer (){ if (!Loaded){ EventKillTimer (); if (COLLECTION.fill( 20 )>= 1000 ){ Comment ( "Samples created " ); } else { Alert ( "Too little samples" ); ExpertRemove (); } } else { } } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { COLLECTION.reset(); net.reset(); ObjectsDeleteAll ( ChartID (),SYSTEM_TAG); }

Cool , if the collection does not fill , bounce ... now we need to setup the network .... Let's try with a 3-2-3 in the middle , not expecting much ,but lets start there , so 20-3-2-3-20 , jesus net.add_layer().setup( 20 ); net.add_layer().setup( 3 , 20 ); net.add_layer().setup( 2 , 3 ); net.add_layer().setup( 3 , 2 ); net.add_layer().setup( 20 , 3 ); Okay but how will we play with this ? It has to do stuffy stuff and learn and then we gotta be able to nudge the "encoding" (the middle layers) and see what they product , for fun , so we need : an indication of the loss avg

a little custom display that can display 20 columns , you see where this is going

the middle layer with the 2 nodes outputs 0.0 to 1.0 as it has sigmoid activations

so what if we have 2 inputs that at any point we can adjust and they will spit out

so what if we have 2 inputs that at any point we can adjust and they will spit out the 20 bars (well the open to close size within a range really) it thinks we are sending (but we are not sending anything really 3:) )

a beer Good , the loss function can be an indication with the comment function ,then 2 edits and a resource.

Let's start there , a box to which we send bar-sizes of a % to its sides size and we plot the "logical" sequence of them

hopefully , if we get out of bounds we'll need to extend the "hypothetical canvas" though because we need to see. Okay less typing more typing : void create_fake_chart( double &fake_bars[], uint &pixels[], int &side_size, color bgColor, color upColor, color dwColor ){ ArrayFill (pixels, 0 , ArraySize (pixels), ColorToARGB (bgColor, 255 )); double tfb=(( double ) ArraySize (fake_bars)); double bar_size=(( double )side_size)/(((tfb+ 1.0 )/ 2.0 )+tfb); double gap_size=bar_size/ 2.0 ; double start_x=gap_size; }

Soon we run into our first realization :

We don't know the starting "y" or "fake price" of the output , we just know its supposed to have 1.0 on top as max and 0.0 on the bottom as min

So we'll "center it" or something ? , let's see , let's log the overall min and max and start from 1.0

double emu_max= INT_MIN ,emu_min= INT_MAX ; double price_now= 1.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (fake_bars);i++){ price_now+=fake_bars[i]; if (price_now>emu_max){emu_max=price_now;} if (price_now<emu_min){emu_min=price_now;} }

kay so we do thiiis and we have the "emulated max" and emulated min .... now what ...

hmmm , okay we need to turn the sizes to price points , so we should convert to close prices and

then we will normalize them into the range 0.0 to 1.0 , which does not take into account the original range had taken highs and lows into account but this is a test so , let's just go with it.

So change this to "prices" , we change the loop to this , we add open and close price , the first open price is 1.0

double fake_bars_open_price[],fake_bars_close_price[]; ArrayResize (fake_bars_open_price, ArraySize (fake_bars), 0 ); ArrayResize (fake_bars_close_price, ArraySize (fake_bars), 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (fake_bars);i++){ fake_bars_open_price[i]=price_now; price_now+=fake_bars[i]; fake_bars_close_price[i]=price_now; if (price_now>emu_max){emu_max=price_now;} if (price_now<emu_min){emu_min=price_now;} }

Okay now , to turn from 0.0 to 1.0 we get the range , we loop into each bar (which is now a price point) , we subtract the minimum , we divide by the range and that's it .

and we do this :

double range=emu_max-emu_min; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (fake_bars);i++){ fake_bars_open_price[i]=(fake_bars_open_price[i]-emu_min)/range; fake_bars_close_price[i]=(fake_bars_close_price[i]-emu_min)/range; }

annoying but needed . now ... we gotta draw this ... %^$#!^$#$ , let's cheat ... we open the canvas

we find the fill rectange and we steal it .... 😇 this is what it looks like , let's make it less civilized , send it a pixels array , width +height .sco

void ResourceFillRectangle( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, const uint clr, uint &m_pixels[], int m_width, int m_height) { int tmp; if (x2<x1) { tmp=x1; x1 =x2; x2 =tmp; } if (y2<y1) { tmp=y1; y1 =y2; y2 =tmp; } if (x2< 0 || y2< 0 || x1>=m_width || y1>=m_height) return ; if (x1< 0 ) x1= 0 ; if (y1< 0 ) y1= 0 ; if (x2>=m_width) x2=m_width - 1 ; if (y2>=m_height) y2=m_height- 1 ; int len=(x2-x1)+ 1 ; for (; y1<=y2; y1++) ArrayFill (m_pixels,y1*m_width+x1,len,clr); }

good that annoyance is gone too , now the last one pass the fake bars to the pixels

we must be careful here , the pixels y axis has 0 on top and 1.0 at the bottom , so we have to flip it!

uint upc= ColorToARGB (upColor, 255 ); uint doc= ColorToARGB (dwColor, 255 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (fake_bars)- 1 ;i++){ double y_open=side_size-fake_bars_open_price[i]*(( double )side_size); double y_close=side_size-fake_bars_close_price[i]*(( double )side_size); uint colorused=upc; if (fake_bars_open_price[i]>fake_bars_close_price[i]){colorused=doc;} int x1=( int )start_x; int x2=( int )(start_x+bar_size); int y1=( int ) MathMin (y_open,y_close); int y2=( int ) MathMax (y_open,y_close); ResourceFillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,colorused,pixels,side_size,side_size); }

So what did we do here :

We multiplied the 0.0 to 1.0 open with the side size .(so a value from 0 to side size)

We subtracted that from the side size to flip it , so , if it grows it moves up not down

We did the same for the close price and now we had the open y and close y

We assign the proper color based on whether or not it goes up or down

and we draw it