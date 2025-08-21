Position Exit Management System – Close Position Type
Trading Ideas

Position Exit Management System – Close Position Type

21 August 2025, 06:31
Aren Davidian
Aren Davidian
0
394
Position Exit Management System – ClosePositionType

One of the biggest challenges in recovery strategies like Grid or Martingale ⚡️ (without stop loss) is handling open losing trades.
📉 If unmanaged, they can cause heavy drawdown or margin calls.

✅ ClosePositionType is a smart system 🤖 that closes trades logically and in groups — either at real profit 💵 or at breakeven ⚖️.

📌 Core Concept

1️⃣ Open recovery trades without SL when a position goes into loss
2️⃣ Check combined trades for profit or breakeven
3️⃣ Close trades together if conditions are met 🔒

⚙️ Key Parameters

inProfit 💰: Minimum net profit for group closure

0️⃣ = Close at breakeven

0️⃣ = Close only in real profit

Exit_Trigger 🔔: Maximum losing trades before system activation

🔁 Pairing Logic

(Position 1️⃣ + Position 5️⃣) ≥ inProfit → closed ✅

(Position 3️⃣ + Position 4️⃣) ≥ inProfit → closed ✅

Position 2️⃣ → handled separately (risk-free or left open)

🧪 Example Scenario

Exit_Trigger = 5️⃣

inProfit = $2️⃣💵

📍 Flow:
1️⃣ Position 1 enters loss ❌
2️⃣ Position 2 opens as recovery 🔄
3️⃣ Market moves against 📉 → Positions 3️⃣, 4️⃣, 5️⃣ open
4️⃣ System activates:

(Position 1+5 ≥ $2️⃣💵) → closed ✅

(Position 3+4 ≥ $2️⃣💵) → closed ✅

Position 2 → managed separately 🔒

🎯 Benefits

📈 Closes trades at profit or breakeven

📉 Smart drawdown reduction

⏳ Prevents long-term exposure

🔄 Dynamic risk handling without fixed SL

🔗 Links

👨‍💻 Seller Profile on MQL5


Product on MQL5 Market

🌐 Vikopo Lunexa Product Page


🎥 YouTube Demo Video
#Lunexa Position Exit Management System