Position Exit Management System – Close Position Type

Position Exit Management System – ClosePositionType





One of the biggest challenges in recovery strategies like Grid or Martingale ⚡️ (without stop loss) is handling open losing trades.

📉 If unmanaged, they can cause heavy drawdown or margin calls.





✅ ClosePositionType is a smart system 🤖 that closes trades logically and in groups — either at real profit 💵 or at breakeven ⚖️.





📌 Core Concept





1️⃣ Open recovery trades without SL when a position goes into loss

2️⃣ Check combined trades for profit or breakeven

3️⃣ Close trades together if conditions are met 🔒





⚙️ Key Parameters





inProfit 💰: Minimum net profit for group closure





0️⃣ = Close at breakeven





0️⃣ = Close only in real profit





Exit_Trigger 🔔: Maximum losing trades before system activation





🔁 Pairing Logic





(Position 1️⃣ + Position 5️⃣) ≥ inProfit → closed ✅





(Position 3️⃣ + Position 4️⃣) ≥ inProfit → closed ✅





Position 2️⃣ → handled separately (risk-free or left open)





🧪 Example Scenario





Exit_Trigger = 5️⃣





inProfit = $2️⃣💵





📍 Flow:

1️⃣ Position 1 enters loss ❌

2️⃣ Position 2 opens as recovery 🔄

3️⃣ Market moves against 📉 → Positions 3️⃣, 4️⃣, 5️⃣ open

4️⃣ System activates:





(Position 1+5 ≥ $2️⃣💵) → closed ✅





(Position 3+4 ≥ $2️⃣💵) → closed ✅





Position 2 → managed separately 🔒





🎯 Benefits





📈 Closes trades at profit or breakeven





📉 Smart drawdown reduction





⏳ Prevents long-term exposure



