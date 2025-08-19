Targeted Multi-Close (TMC)

🚀 Introducing TMC – Targeted Multi-Close

An advanced feature designed for precise and intelligent trade management!





🔍 What is TMC?

TMC (Targeted Multi-Close) is a smart mechanism that automatically closes multiple positions based on predefined profit, timing, or market conditions. This helps traders secure profits across correlated or uncorrelated assets while managing exposure and risk dynamically.





🛠 Key Capabilities:





✅ Close multiple positions based on oldest entry time





💰 Prioritize higher-profit trades for early exit





🧠 Trigger closure only if minimum number of trades is met





⏰ Exit logic based on real-time profit, average profit, or fixed hold time





📊 Customizable filters per strategy or asset group





📌 Real Use Case:

Imagine you have 26 pairs running on a grid system. TMC can be set to monitor the portfolio. As soon as 6 or more trades are open, and the oldest ones reach 40 minutes or 5$ average profit, it closes a calculated subset of trades—improving risk control and preserving gains.





🎯 Perfect for:

Scalpers, swing traders, or portfolio managers dealing with multi-symbol strategies or AI-based signal generators.





📣 Let your trades work smarter, not harder!

Ready to integrate? 👉 [Your MQL5 link or GitHub]