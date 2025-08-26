The Pulse is an indicator that shows the accumulation period in real time.

Why is this important?

You stop guessing and you start seeing. During a flat, the market "cheats". But if you realize that this is a period of accumulation, you take your time. You're waiting for confirmation. And only when everything is clear, you enter. With a cool head. Without emotion.



It's like a spring being squeezed. And suddenly — bang! The price drops sharply. And you're already standing inside the deal because you've seen the accumulation.





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During the accumulation period, The Pulse indicator will show the inscription "Accumulation active" in real time, which means that this current accumulation is active.

In active accumulation, its edges may expand as the price moves and false breakouts occur.



As soon as the indicator shows the label "Accumulation off" on the current accumulation, it means that the current accumulation is over.



As soon as the current accumulation goes from active to "Accumulation off", you can start looking for an entrance to the market so as not to miss the release of accumulated energy.





With proper skill and experience, you can also trade within active accumulation.

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As you know, the price in the market moves from one accumulation to another accumulation.





The Pulse accumulation indicator is not just a tool. This is a chance to trade not for luck, but for logic, structure and strength.

































































































