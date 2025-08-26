🚀 Next Trade Distance Management Based on ATR – Check_NextTrade_ATR





This system optimizes scaling-in entries during losing trades ⚡️.

🔹 It adjusts the distance between consecutive positions dynamically based on market volatility (ATR) and the number of consecutive losing trades to reduce clustering risk.





📌 1️⃣ Functionality Overview





When open positions move into loss ❌, the system calculates the next entry distance as ATR × NextTrade_ATR_Multiply





If consecutive losses ≥ MinTradeNumber, distance between new entries is increased 📏





Goal: Reduce risk and prevent tightly clustered trades





⚙️ 2️⃣ Key Parameters





Check_NextTrade_ATR ✅: Enable/disable ATR-based dynamic distance management





NextTrade_ATR_Multiply 🔧: Multiplier applied to ATR to calculate distance





MinTradeNumber 🔢: Minimum consecutive losing trades before distance is increased





🔁 3️⃣ Operational Logic





1️⃣ Calculate ATR (e.g., 14 periods)

2️⃣ Base distance = ATR × NextTrade_ATR_Multiply

3️⃣ Count consecutive losing trades

4️⃣ If losses ≥ MinTradeNumber → increase distance dynamically

5️⃣ Apply updated distance for next position entry 🟢





🧪 4️⃣ Example Use Case





Check_NextTrade_ATR: True ✅





NextTrade_ATR_Multiply: 1.5 ✖️ ATR





MinTradeNumber: 3️⃣





📍 Result:

After 3 consecutive losing trades, the spacing for the 4th and subsequent entries increases automatically to reduce clustering risk





📈 5️⃣ Benefits





🔄 Adaptive distance management based on real-time volatility





📉 Reduces risk by preventing closely packed entries





💹 Enhances capital management in scaling-in strategies





⚙️ Highly configurable with adjustable multipliers and loss thresholds





📍 6️⃣ Technical Notes





ATR period should be optimized according to timeframe and instrument ⏱️





Distance multiplier increase can be linear or exponential





Best used with other risk management tools like position sizing





💡 7️⃣ Professional Recommendation





For volatile trending markets: use higher multipliers and larger MinTradeNumber



