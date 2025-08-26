Next Trade Distance Management Based on ATR
Trading Ideas

Next Trade Distance Management Based on ATR

26 August 2025, 13:25
Aren Davidian
Aren Davidian
0
301
🚀 Next Trade Distance Management Based on ATR – Check_NextTrade_ATR

This system optimizes scaling-in entries during losing trades ⚡️.
🔹 It adjusts the distance between consecutive positions dynamically based on market volatility (ATR) and the number of consecutive losing trades to reduce clustering risk.

📌 1️⃣ Functionality Overview

When open positions move into loss ❌, the system calculates the next entry distance as ATR × NextTrade_ATR_Multiply

If consecutive losses ≥ MinTradeNumber, distance between new entries is increased 📏

Goal: Reduce risk and prevent tightly clustered trades

⚙️ 2️⃣ Key Parameters

Check_NextTrade_ATR ✅: Enable/disable ATR-based dynamic distance management

NextTrade_ATR_Multiply 🔧: Multiplier applied to ATR to calculate distance

MinTradeNumber 🔢: Minimum consecutive losing trades before distance is increased

🔁 3️⃣ Operational Logic

1️⃣ Calculate ATR (e.g., 14 periods)
2️⃣ Base distance = ATR × NextTrade_ATR_Multiply
3️⃣ Count consecutive losing trades
4️⃣ If losses ≥ MinTradeNumber → increase distance dynamically
5️⃣ Apply updated distance for next position entry 🟢

🧪 4️⃣ Example Use Case

Check_NextTrade_ATR: True ✅

NextTrade_ATR_Multiply: 1.5 ✖️ ATR

MinTradeNumber: 3️⃣

📍 Result:
After 3 consecutive losing trades, the spacing for the 4th and subsequent entries increases automatically to reduce clustering risk

📈 5️⃣ Benefits

🔄 Adaptive distance management based on real-time volatility

📉 Reduces risk by preventing closely packed entries

💹 Enhances capital management in scaling-in strategies

⚙️ Highly configurable with adjustable multipliers and loss thresholds

📍 6️⃣ Technical Notes

ATR period should be optimized according to timeframe and instrument ⏱️

Distance multiplier increase can be linear or exponential

Best used with other risk management tools like position sizing

💡 7️⃣ Professional Recommendation

For volatile trending markets: use higher multipliers and larger MinTradeNumber

For low volatility or ranging markets: lower values for timely and properly spaced entries
#Lunexa Next Trade Distance Management