⏳ Timed Group Exit (TGE) | Smart Time-Based Group Exit Management ⏳





If you trade multiple positions simultaneously, you know how risky it can be to keep trades open for too long!

That’s where the Timed Group Exit (TGE) system comes in to help.





What is TGE?

TGE is an intelligent, time-driven strategy that allows your trading bot to manage and close all open trades in a defined group simultaneously, based on how long they’ve been open.





🔥 Why is TGE essential?





Prevents holding trades too long and risking lost profits





Increases capital efficiency and returns





Reduces trader stress with quick, smart decisions





Protects your account from sudden market volatility





📊 A simple example:

Imagine you have 5 open positions, and the first one opened 10 hours ago. Even if some trades have small profits and others small losses, once the set time is reached, TGE automatically closes all positions to control risk and lock in those small gains.





💡 Key features to consider with TGE:





Configurable minimum number of active positions to trigger exit





Adjustable minimum open time for trades





Option to set profit or loss thresholds to activate group exit





Flexible and suitable for various trading strategies and multi-symbol accounts





✅ If you want to boost efficiency and manage risk smarter, TGE is the feature you don’t want to miss!



