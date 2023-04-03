#GBPUSD: Your Detailed Trading Plan For This Week
Analytics & Forecasts

#GBPUSD: Your Detailed Trading Plan For This Week

3 April 2023, 13:00
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
309

gbpusd

#GBPUSD: Your Detailed Trading Plan For This Week


⚠️GBPUSD is approaching a key daily structure resistance.
The price is currently stuck with a rising wedge pattern.

To catch a bearish move from that, watch a reaction of the price to the support of the wedge.
If the price breaks and closes below that on a daily, a bearish move will be expected
at least to 1.225.

Alternatively, a bullish breakout of the underlined resistance will push the price much higher.

Contact information:

Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us

Email: info@forexobroker.com


#gbpusd, technical analysis, forex forecast, forex signal