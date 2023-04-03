

#GBPUSD: Your Detailed Trading Plan For This Week





⚠️GBPUSD is approaching a key daily structure resistance.

rising wedge pattern. The price is currently stuck with a





To catch a bearish move from that, watch a reaction of the price to the support of the wedge.

If the price breaks and closes below that on a daily, a bearish move will be expected

at least to 1.225.





Alternatively, a bullish breakout of the underlined resistance will push the price much higher. Contact information: Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us Email: info@forexobroker.com



