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#GBPUSD: Your Detailed Trading Plan For This Week
⚠️GBPUSD is approaching a key daily structure resistance.
The price is currently stuck with a rising wedge pattern.
To catch a bearish move from that, watch a reaction of the price to the support of the wedge.
If the price breaks and closes below that on a daily, a bearish move will be expected
at least to 1.225.
Alternatively, a bullish breakout of the underlined resistance will push the price much higher.
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