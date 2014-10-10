Weekly digest October 6-10: Trader's cup of tea!

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Top News of the Week: Federal Reserve Minutes: Implications for Markets, Economies
- The New York Times: Fed Officials Affirm Rate Outlook, but Seek Flexibility
- USA Today: Fed minutes: little changed
- Reuters: US Fed frets over strong dollar, global woes: minutes
- CNBC: Fischer: Fed has a few areas of concerns on stability
- Bloomberg: There They Go Again: Fed Officials Give Rate Timetables
- Forbes: Do Not Trust Stock Market's Bounce - Fed Minutes Highlight Problems, Not Opportunities
- Financial Times: Wall Street surrenders Fed-driven gains
- The WSJ: Fed's 'Reverse Repo' Tool Catches Republican Criticism
- Bloomberg: Fed Aim Off Target as Inflation Descends Near Danger Zone
- The WSJ: WSJ Survey: Most Economists Confident in Fed's Exit Tools
Forex news:
- Action Forex: Daily Technical Analysis
- FXEmpire: EUR/JPY Forecast October 10, 2014, Technical Analysis
- DailyFX: US Dollar Technical Analysis: Support Found at 3-Week Low
- Businessweek: Asian Stocks Extend Selloff on Europe as Oil, Metals Drop
- The WSJ: Investors Snap Up Asia Bonds as They Sell Stocks, Currencies
- The West Australian: ASX suffers worst day in 15 months
- Forbes: Japan's Crashing Currency Is A Wake-Up Call for U.S. Equipment Giant Caterpillar
- Business recorder: Asian markets tumble on renewed global concerns
The most relevant this week:
- Press TV: World is in currency war between US, China, Russia, Japan: Economist
- Seeking alpha: Warren Buffett Vs. The Rockefellers: One Of Them Is Wrong On Fossil Fuels
- Deutsche Welle: Merkel pledges support to Poland on path to the eurozone
- MQL5 Blogs: Fiat-Chrysler to complete their merger by Oct 13, before the debut at NYSE
- Coin Telegraph: 'Bitcoin is Better than Currency' - Bill Gates
- Hyperallergic: Norway's Currency Goes Abstract
- CNBC: Health of global economy is worrying: Stiglitz
- MQL5 Blogs: First Ebola Patient Diagnosed in U.S. Dies in Dallas
- DailyMail: China coal-mining region turns to wine in "new economy" push
- Financial Times: Global growth fears weigh on oil prices
Trader's self-development:
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Wednesday Reads
- MarketWatch: Investors aren't betting like Carl Icahn
- Forbes: Retirement Investing Should Be Easy
- MarketWatch: Was your brokerage account hacked? Here’s how to know
- MQL5 Blogs: Episode 296: Automated Trading From the Perspective of a Software Engineer
- MQL5 Blogs: Fibonacci trading
- The How of Trading: What A Billionaire Can Teach Us About Risk