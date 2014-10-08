10 Wednesday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Wednesday Reads

8 October 2014, 15:11
Patti
Patti
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  • S&P 500 Companies Spend 95% of Profits on Buybacks, Payouts (Bloomberg)
  • The Real Lesson of Lehman (NY Books) see also A.I.G. Bailout, Revisionists’ Version (Dealbook)
  • Solar and Wind Plunging Below Fossil Fuel Prices (Ramez Naam)
  • AQR’s Asness: Prices Are Too High -- but It’s Not All Bad (CIO)
  • When a Simple Rule of Thumb Beats a Fancy Algorithm (Harvard Business Review)
  • Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Has Decided to Award the Nobel Prize in Physics for 2014 to Inventors of Light Emitting Diode L.E.D. (Nobel)
  • PayPal’s Incentive Problem (Stratechery)
  • Inequality Is Bad for Growth of the Poor (but Not for That of the Rich) (Ideas)
  • Still Buying Premium? The End of High Octane Gasoline (Scarce Whales)
  • Review: ‘The Innovators’ by Walter Isaacson (WSJ)

What are you reading?

#S&P 500, AQR, NY Books, Walter Isaacson