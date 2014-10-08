10 Wednesday Reads

S&P 500 Companies Spend 95% of Profits on Buybacks, Payouts (Bloomberg)



The Real Lesson of Lehman (NY Books) see also A.I.G. Bailout, Revisionists’ Version (Dealbook)



Solar and Wind Plunging Below Fossil Fuel Prices (Ramez Naam)



AQR’s Asness: Prices Are Too High -- but It’s Not All Bad (CIO)



When a Simple Rule of Thumb Beats a Fancy Algorithm (Harvard Business Review)



Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Has Decided to Award the Nobel Prize in Physics for 2014 to Inventors of Light Emitting Diode L.E.D. (Nobel)



PayPal’s Incentive Problem (Stratechery)



Inequality Is Bad for Growth of the Poor (but Not for That of the Rich) (Ideas)



Still Buying Premium? The End of High Octane Gasoline (Scarce Whales)



Review: ‘The Innovators’ by Walter Isaacson (WSJ)



What are you reading?