PRODUCT DESCRIPTION FOR THE INDICATOR AUTOMATION EA
Trading Systems

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION FOR THE INDICATOR AUTOMATION EA

15 February 2023, 23:17
Michael Roger Conrad
Michael Roger Conrad
11
755

The Indicator Automator for MT5 is a flexible MT-5 Expert Advisor targeting the trading strategy development and the automated trading based on up to 4 external indicators. 


Link to Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/93214

Getting Started Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751776

Parameters:

Money Management:

Parameter

Description

Range

Lot size

Lot size for entry trade

Depends on broker and account balance

Volume Mode

Method for setting the trade volume

  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Dynamic lot sizing according to risk and stop loss settings

Risk per trade

Define maximum allowed risk per trade

>0

Trading Mode

Allowed Trading modes.

 

  • Buy only
  • Sell only
  • Buy or Sell
  • Buy and Sell

Comment: In case of dynamic lot sizing the minimal and maximal lot sizes will automatically be considered set according to broker policy. Dynamic lot sizes is not supported in case of activated grid strategy (Section Trade Management, max. number of trades).

 

Indicator Settings (Indicators 1-4):

Parameter

Description

Range

Indicator name

Defines the indicator name and location

The indicator must be available in a directory or subdirectory under the MQL5\Indicators folder, see further comment below.

Signal Channel

Define which output signal to use

In case the indicator has only one output the setting is 0, in case of multiple output channels the index must be increased accordingly.  The setting depends on the specific indicator used (output channels can be checked on the data window in MT5 terminal)

Overwrite Parameters

Activate / De-Activate the overwriting of indicator settings

Some indicators do not support parameter overwriting, in case of an indicator load error deactivate this setting.

Parameter 1-3

These parameters allow to overwrite the default settings of the indicator

The range depends on the specific indicator used, these parameters can also be modified in the strategy tester.

Chart Location

Defined if and where the indicator will be displayed

·        Deactivated

·        Main Window

·        Sub Window 1-4

Comment: If the indicator name starts with the reverse slash '\', the EX5 indicator file is searched for relative to the MQL5\Indicators indicator root directory.

If the path does not start with '\', the indicator is searched and downloaded as follows:

First, the indicator EX5 file is searched for in the folder where the EX5 file of the calling program is located. If the indicator is not found in the same directory, the search is performed relative to the MQL5\Indicators indicator root directory.

Example: Use of the RSI-Indicator:  MQL5\Indicators\Example\RSI.ex5

Indicator Name to enter Example\RSI

 

For understanding the indicator settings please check the application examples.

 

 

Primary Entry Strategy

Parameter

Description

Range

Execution Mode

Defined it the checks are executed with every tick or upon completion of a candle

The setting depends on the indicators and strategy. Tick based execution can cause heavy CPU load.

Buy / Sell Entry

Define the entry logic for buy and sell

Indicator 1 < threshold

Indicator 1 > threshold

Indicator 2 < threshold

Indicator 2 > threshold

Indicator 1 > Indicator 2

Indicator 1 < Indicator 2

Close Price < Indicator 1

Close Price > Indicator 1

Close Price < Indicator 2

Close Price > Indicator 2

Buy / Sell Threshold

Threshold setting for entry

Range depends on specific indicator

Entry requires signal reversal

Entry only after reversal of previous signal

True / False

 

Additional Entry Check:

Buy / Sell additional check

Optional second entry check

Indicator 3 > threshold

Indicator 3 < threshold

Indicator 4 > threshold

Indicator 4 < threshold

Indicator 3 > Indicator 4

Indicator 3 < Indicator 4

Buy / Sell additional check threshold

Threshold for second entry check

Range depends on specific indicator

Confirm Entry with history check

Additional check for trade entry

·        Deactivated

·        Trend of prior candles

Number of candles for history check

Number of channels to confirm entry

>0

 

Trade Exit Strategies:

Parameter

Description

Range

Close on reverse entry signal

Sell signal closes buy trades, buy signal closes sell trades

True / False

Close if entry conditions not met

Trades will be closed if the entry signal is not available anymore

True / False

Close on Profit Target

Closes trades if profit target is met

True / False

Profit target

Profit target in points

>0

Exit on stop loss

Close trades on stop loss

True / False

Stop loss

Stop loss in points

>0

Close trades after n bars

Number of bars

0 to deactivate, >0

 

Trade Management:

Trailing stop mode

Select mode for virtual trailing stop

Deactive

ATR Bases

Points

Virtual trailing stop points

Set the points for the virtual trailing stop

>=0

ATR Factor

Multiplicator on ATR for trailing stop threshold

>=1

Re-Entry after trailing stop must pass exit level

Next entry level must pass the previous exit level

True / False

Offset to re-entry level

Offset in points

>0

Comment: In case of grid configuration, the virtual trailing stop tracks the highest / lowest entry and closes all positions if trailing stop points is hit.


Trade Management:

Parameter

Description

Range

Maximum number of trades in each direction

Settings >1 activates the grid and martingale strategies

>0, limitations according to selected broker might apply

Initial minimum points distance for rollover trades

Minimum points distance for next entry 

>=0

Initial minimum distance between boost trades

Sets the minimum distance between boost trades

>=0

Factor for points distance increase

Factor for a progressive distance increase

>=0

Increase Factor lot size

Factor for a progressive lot size increase. With a factor set to one no

>=0

Open trades interval to increase to next Lot Size

Interval for lot size increase

>=0

Comment: Rollover trades are placed in a loss situation (=Martingale system). The distance, the size increase and interval for size increase of the rollover trades can be configured.

Boost trades are placed in a profit situation. The settings Factor, increase factor and interval apply for both types (rollover and boost trades).


General:

Parameter

Description

Range

Magic

Set Magic Number for this EA

Use different Magic numbers in case EA is used on different symbols on the same account

Execution Mode

Defined it the checks are executed with every tick or upon completion of a candle

The setting depends on the indicators and strategy. Tick based execution can cause heavy CPU load. Not all indicators deliver reasonable signals in tick mode

Trading mode

 

Chart Symbol

Other Symbol

Trading Symbol

Symbol name

In case trading mode is set to other symbol the symbol name needs to be defined

Order Comment

Set Order Comment

Select pre-defined comments of enter in free text field

Free Comment

Enter a free text for order comment

Comment limited to 32 characters

Display trade statistics

Activates comment section on the chart

True / False

Display buy and sell signals

Shows entry signals according to configured logic

True / False

Display patterns in chart

Activates display of identified patterns on the chart

True / False

Display Indicators

Setting to display indicators during back testing (in strategy tester)

True / False

Log decision logic

Logging of entry and exit logic

True / False

Display color

Color for pattern display

Selction Box

Statistic color

Color for statistic color

Selction Box





#moving average, Stochastics, Indicator Automation, no code, Superflow, Strategy development