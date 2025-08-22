$1,918 Trading Auto Direction With 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

Today i used 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' with the 'Automated Direction ' enabled. From the input parameters i enabled 2nd and 3rd timeframes above. "Nested Zones" filter was disabled. I wanted the EA to placed trades only on supply and demand zones that were in compliance with higher timeframes price action bias. The EA placed two trades, one short trade on NAS100 M15 and one long trade on EURJPY H4. Both trades EA placed were really amazing setups and them ended up in profit.

After the EA opened the trades, I also adjusted the take profit and stop loss levels manually. I do not like to overtrade so after EA placed the two trades i disabled the auto trading from the platform to stop placing any more trades.

In the following video you are able to see the trades that 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' placed and how i managed the TP/SL levels.

NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



