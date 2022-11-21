All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Analysis of the dynamics of the Dow Jones index before the Great Depression. 21 November 2022, 21:31 Andrey Niroba 0 127 The fractal structure of the Dow Jones stock index chart on the time interval 1896-1932. #Dow Jones To add comments, please log in or register US Jobs Report August 2025: NFP Miss at +22k, Unemployment 4.3%, Dow Jones Pullback at 45,711 Analytics & Forecasts 562 0 The Dow Jones Killer MT5 tutorial Trading Systems 507 0 The Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Changing: What Does It Mean For You? Other 280 0 1 Dow Jones, forecast 05/19/2023. Analytics & Forecasts 184 0 Day Trading Strategy for Nasdaq Futures Trading Strategies 675 0 2 Dow Jones, forecast 02/14/2023. Analytics & Forecasts 309 0 Black swans of the American stock market. Analytics & Forecasts 315 0 Technical analysis of the Dow Jones index for 2022. Analytics & Forecasts 334 0 Dow Jones, forecast 11/18/2022. Analytics & Forecasts 247 0 Dow Jones stock index chart, 1896 - 2021. Time frames in years: 10, 13, 21, 34. Logarithmic scale. Analytics & Forecasts 341 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 14 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 26 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 25 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 235 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 69 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB