NordFX Is Named Most Reliable Forex Broker Asia 2022 by Finance Derivative Awards

Finance Derivative magazine announced the Awards 2022. The overall winners for Sustainable Banks, Internet, Retail, SME, Innovative Banks and Forex Broker and Asset Management Company were announced. NordFX brokerage company is among the winners.

This year, nearly 500 individual companies & banks from around the world entered the competition. The Awards judging panel was comprised of representatives from global leaders in consulting, technology, and outsourcing solutions. Based on the judge’s panel evaluations, Finance Derivative’s Editor made the final selections.

“We would like to congratulate you and offer special recognition and appreciation for your outstanding performance and dedication to excellence, honoring your outstanding performance", the editorial letter reads. “We are delighted to announce that NordFX is the Winner for the Category Most Reliable Forex Broker Asia 2022”.

Finance Derivative is a global finance and business analysis magazine, published by FM. Publishing, Netherlands. Being one of prime print and online magazines providing broad coverage and analysis of the Finance industry, International Business and the global economy empowering the businesses and Corporate Companies around the world. The leadership articles are read by industry professionals at all levels of banking, financial services, payment solutions and insurance as well as technology and consulting executives.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



