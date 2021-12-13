9 examples of strategies for Forex trading with Victorious EA

Examples of Forex strategies can be promising and exciting. But they all need verification. It is not enough just to lay down the rules. They need to be programmed, tested, and tried out in real trading.

You may already be familiar with Victorious EA. This Expert Advisor can trade many different strategies with any symbol and time frame. Plus, it allows you to combine strategies. In turn, the robot's strategies are created by switching the settings with a few mouse clicks without any constructor.

My name is Vladimir Toropov. And I, as the author of this EA, will give you several examples of its use in Forex trading. However, Victorious EA can trade more than just currency pairs. For more information about the EA, see the official product page in the MQL Market. And follow my blog.

CONTENTS

1. Trading false breakouts in the direction of the trend in EURUSD. H4 time frame 2. Trading false breakouts against the trend in EURUSD. Intraday. H1 time frame 3. False breakouts scalping strategy in EURUSD. H1 time frame 4. Trend trading in GBPUSD. H4 time frame 5. Trend trading in USDJPY. H4 time frame 6. Head and Shoulders strategy in EURCHF. H4 time frame 7. Combining 2 strategies in the same EA (Head and Shoulders strategy + Trading false breakouts of a range) in EURCHF. H4 time frame 8. Combining the other 2 strategies in the same EA (Trading false breakouts of a range + Trading level breakouts without setting a Take Profit) for EURCHF. H4 time frame 9. Combining 2 more strategies in the same EA (Trading false breakouts of a range + Trading level breakouts with setting a Take Profit) for EURCHF. H4 time frame

Let's take a closer look at each of these strategies.

1. Trading false breakouts in the direction of the trend in EURUSD. H4 time frame

False breakouts are widespread in Forex trading. The lower the timeframe, the more false breakouts you have. At the same time, it becomes more challenging to make money on them since a false breakout can appear several times at the same level.

First, let's build a strategy for trading false breakouts in a large time frame. A significant movement after a false breakout is more likely to occur on larger time frames.

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:







EA strategy settings:





Strategy test results for 2021:





As you can see, there are few deals, but the strategy is quite working. Again, few transactions - a small commission (if your tariff provides for it). Now let's try to create a trading strategy for the same symbol. But this time, we're making an intraday trading strategy. And we will choose a smaller timeframe.

2. Trading false breakouts against the trend in EURUSD. Intraday. H1 time frame

We will trade intraday the counter-trend strategy. If a position is opened, then the robot will necessarily close it at the end of the day. In this example, the position is closed at 21-00. You can close positions later.

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:





EA strategy settings:





Strategy test results for 2021:





Intraday trading is a challenging activity with a volatile result. Victorious EA can help you solve almost all the issues intraday trading provides.

Next, let's try to modify our false breakouts trading strategy. We will close positions very quickly, immediately after opening. Thus, we get a scalping strategy.

3. False breakouts scalping strategy in EURUSD. H1 time frame

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:





EA strategy settings:





Strategy test results for 2021:





You can also apply this strategy. The disadvantage is that profitable trades using this strategy bring low profits. Therefore, unprofitable trades significantly worsen the result. This fact is a feature of any scalping strategy.

Now let's try to create trend trading strategies for other currency pairs without looking for false breakouts. The group of templates Trend will help us with this.

4. Trend trading in GBPUSD. H4 time frame

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:





EA strategy settings:





Strategy test results for 2021:





As a rule, the same strategy does not work in different trading symbols. But if you install this strategy in the USDJPY, then the result for the year will also be positive.

However, if you increase the SL Scale factor when Opening parameter, it will go better. It happens because the Japanese yen is more volatile than the British pound. You can check it yourself.

5. Trend trading in USDJPY. H4 time frame

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:





EA strategy settings:





Strategy test results for 2021:





Let's try a different currency pair and a more complex chart pattern. We will trade the Head and Shoulders pattern on EURCHF.

Such a figure is rare. Therefore, we need to keep the position open as long as possible. That's why we will increase the SL scale factor when Moving parameter and carefully move the Stop Loss by local extremums.

6. Head and Shoulders strategy in EURCHF. H4 time frame

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:





EA strategy settings:





Strategy test results for 2021:





We obtained a positive result here. But we only made a profit two times on trends. We did not make any profit when the price was in range. We can add a second strategy to the same Expert Advisor, not to miss profitable trades.

Victorious EA makes this easy. To do this, choose the property [2] Trade this strategy = Yes. Any day but weekend and set the range trading settings for the second strategy.

7. Combining 2 strategies in the same EA (Head and Shoulders strategy + Trading false breakouts of a range) in EURCHF. H4 time frame

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:





First strategy settings:





Second strategy settings:







Strategy test results for 2021:





We have added a second strategy that trades false breakouts on the range. The test result line is smoother. However, it makes sense to do this: The first strategy trades range and the second one trades trend. In this example, the trend begins with a Head and Shoulders pattern.

In addition, for range trading, the risk per trade is going to be two times greater than for trend trading. There is a reason why we do this. It is more likely that the price will return to the previous price range. It means that there will be many more bad deals for range breakout trading. On the other hand, if the trend starts, a big move will pay off a small bet. Let's do it.

8. Combining the other 2 strategies in the same EA (Trading false breakouts of a range + Trading level breakouts without setting a Take Profit) for EURCHF. H4 time frame

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:





First strategy settings:





Second strategy settings:







Strategy test results for 2021:





In general, the result is better. So you can trade this strategy. However, it is not profitable to be in the market for a long time. The reason is swaps eat up the trading account. And there is an additional risk of a sharp trend reversal. And much more.

Fortunately, Victorious EA allows you to enter breakout positions and close them immediately. In case of level breakouts, the price often returns. But not at once.

As a rule, the market has enough time to convince everyone that a movement is beginning. After that, a sharp reversal occurs. We can use this situation to make a profit.

9. Combining 2 more strategies in the same EA (Trading false breakouts of a range + Trading level breakouts with setting a Take Profit) for EURCHF. H4 time frame

Settings for testing and trading:





General EA settings:





First strategy settings:





Second strategy settings:







Strategy test results for 2021:





In this example, we have applied the Breakout. No TP pattern that provides breakout trading for the second strategy. Instead of a specific Take Profit, the robot will close positions on close signals. There will be two of them:

The profit is more than 1.5 bets.

There is a sharp acceleration in prices.

As a result, the EA does not make big profits on trends. On the other hand, there are more profitable deals. The chart has become smoother, and good trades are more regular.

CONCLUSION



Thus, Victorious EA allows you to create and combine your strategies for any trading symbol. You can find your options for strategies. Try it. It's free and very addicting. In turn, I will add new good features to the system. Also, I will regularly give examples of trading with Victorious EA.

Attention! Past performance does not guarantee future performance. If some strategy has shown too deep drawdown, remove it from the chart! Use only relevant strategies.

Download Victorious EA for free from the official product page in the MQL Market. Choose a strategy for your trading symbol and trade it with Victorious EA.

Good luck with your trading!