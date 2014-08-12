USDCAD is testing support for reversal

USDCAD Tests S3 Support

Range Resistance Found at 1.0992

Prices above R4 Signal a Breakout

USDCAD 30min Chart







As seen in the chart above, the pair has retraced to its daily range support found at the S3 camarilla pivot near 1.0951. If support holds, traders may look for price to bounce back towards resistance. Range resistance is currently found at 1.0992, which can also be used as a primary target for range reversal traders.



Next, traders should pay attention to today’s two breakout values. A break of price above R4 at 1.1012 would show a strong bullish continuation with the creation of new higher highs. This directly contrasts with a break below S4 at 1.0931. A move below last support would potentially expose the market to a broader market reversal. In the event of a breakout, it should be noted that market conditions are changing and signal an end of range bound markets. Traders can then consider positioning themselves with new market momentum.



