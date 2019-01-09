Candlestick and Pivot Point Trading Triggers: Setups for Stock, Forex, and Futures Markets

2006, 353 pages, by John L. Person.

Totally high-priced book (as of today – Jan/2018, USD 81,00 on Amazon).

Another miss from Wiley & Sons publishing, it seemed that any “idea” about trading with a different or cool name could lead into another source of revenue for them… I didn’t like the book at all.

This book was – concept wise – poorly written, leaving the reader in a void with 3 setups at all…

All material exposed in the book can be found on hundreds of videos on YouTube – ok, it’s 2018 and the book is from 2006, but USD 81,00 ??!

Save your money and time…

:(

