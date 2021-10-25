Trend Change Alert tutorial

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This tutorial applies to the indicator 'Trend Change Alert' whose product page is accessible by clicking on the image below:
This product allows you to be notified when the price of a symbol takes a new direction in the market. The calculations are performed in real time and there is no repainting: every trend alert stays on the chart, whether it is a good or a bad signal. This indicator can be used on high timeframes (from H1 to D1) and is most suitable for H4 and D1 timeframes. You cannot use it on any other timeframe than H1, H4 and D1 because there would be too many bad signals.
'Trend Change Alert' is compatible with all brokers' symbols (forex, indices, CFDs, commodities, crypto, etc.).
It is recommended to use this indicator as described below:
- Run the indicator on the symbols that interest you
- Wait for alerts
- When an alert occurs, you can check if there is an additional interesting pattern before opening an order
- The indicator looks for consolidation phases in the market
- When a consolidation occurs, it waits for different signals that announce a new trend
- Then it draws a rectangle to show the consolidation phase
- It also draws an up or down arrow and sends a buy or sell alert
- For more clarity, rectangles colors are customizable
Screenshot of a chart using the indicator:
Parameters:
- Buy/sell/profit colors: colors of the indicator (rectangles and profits)
- Indicator alerts: terminal and/or smartphone notifs