Trend Change Alert tutorial

This product allows you to be notified when the price of a symbol takes a new direction in the market. The calculations are performed in real time and there is no repainting: every trend alert stays on the chart, whether it is a good or a bad signal. This indicator can be used on high timeframes (from H1 to D1) and is most suitable for H4 and D1 timeframes. You cannot use it on any other timeframe than H1, H4 and D1 because there would be too many bad signals.