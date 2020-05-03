EUR/USD Analysis

Last trading week was one of the best in months, the volatility of the EUR/USD pair made space for great investment opportunities, however even if traders are expecting more growth in the week ahead following the rising trend, we believe we should consider the resistance level formed on the 14th at 1.1086 where the pair went from an up going trend and down by +200 pips in around a week, this will create great opportunities for short positions in the short term trading and we might see the price rise after that, the contradictions between the trend following indicators and the oscillator like the stochastic will help clearing things up at the time of finding a potential trade.