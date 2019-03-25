All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBPUSD Signals 25 March 2019, 07:55 Vladimir Chuhista 0 53 Buy signal. Expiration 1 hour. #gbpusd To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Crypto Forecast for January 19–23, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 94 0 Drill and Pressure: Trump’s Oil Strategy and the 2026 Forecast Analytics & Forecasts 62 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for January 12–16, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 112 0 🚀 Magic Histogram MT5 — The Smart Indicator That Spots the Trend Before the Market Analytics & Forecasts 330 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for January 05–09, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 144 0 How To Train EA AutoRobot IQ7 | Strategy Tester | Symbols & TimeFrames Research.. Trading Systems 93 0 Market Forecast for December 29, 2025 – January 02, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 167 0 Market Forecast for December 22-26, 2025 Analytics & Forecasts 252 0 1 Santa Claus Rally: 7 days when the market delivers gifts Analytics & Forecasts 152 0 Market Forecast for 08 – 12 December 2025 Analytics & Forecasts 308 0 $4,641 Profit By 'Nested Zones' Strategy Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' Scalping 13 0 A New Era In Automated Trading Trading Systems 24 0 Should You Let AI Trade for You or Just Advise You? (The 2026 Decision) My Trading 24 0 Market Golden Goose EA - User Manual Other 19 0 Documentation for Market Profile Session Other 25 0 Documentation for Market Profile Suite Other 28 0 ☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter. Analytics & Forecasts 34 0 1 Optimization of MA7 Agave C3 | EURUSD | M15 Other 30 0 140 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 224 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 129 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB