EUR/USD Showing Signs Of A Potential Price Drop. 2 Falling Star Candles.

EUR/USD daily chart tells us that the currency pair is currently in a descending channel chart formation. Price has been making lower highs and lower lows. price closed on Friday with 2 falling star candlestick chart patterns. Could be a price drop coming down to the 1.12160 and maybe even lower to the 1.11430 level to make a bounce back up to the 1.13000 area. ECB meeting is on Thursday and the US jobs report on Friday. We shall see what ECB President Mario Draghi has to say about the possibility of further stimulas (bond purchasing program). Mario Draghi's speeches have been known to bring high volatilty to the markets. There could be a price spike to the downside resuming the downtrend for the EUR/USD Forex pair.

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