All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends VIDEO: EURUSD & Kiwi Take Out Last Weeks Highs 9 October 2014, 10:52 Gary Comey 0 207 #eurusd, nzdusd, usdjpy Source To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 181 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 136 0 How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough) My Trading 87 0 A 14-day demo plan for testing any free EA (we use our own as the example) My Trading 60 0 BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA Trading Systems 78 0 Why Your Charts Are Lying to You (And How to Fix It) Analytics & Forecasts 69 0 When to trade Support & Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 119 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 145 0 Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 96 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 26 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 28 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 30 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 30 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 30 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 34 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 48 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 39 0 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 19 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 21 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 29 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 30 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 28 0 1 212 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 48 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 57 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB