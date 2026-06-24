💥 Today GOLD Short Scalping Trades || 'Quant Direction' Indicator

Hello traders,

Today I am sharing the 1-minute scalping trades on Gold where I used the Quant Direction indicator for directional bias and the Supply Demand EA ProBot zones as both stop loss and take profit levels. This is one of the most practical ways to trade these tools together.

When I opened the chart, the Quant Direction indicator was already showing a strong bearish bias across all three dimensions, Scalping 82% Bearish, Intraday 96% Bearish, Swing 85% Bearish. The market was in sell mode at every level. After i placed the trades price had bounced back up and touched the upper supply zone plotted by the Supply Demand EA ProBot on the 1-minute chart. Price dropped heavily after the supply zone was touched and take profit levels reached.

This is the whole point of using these two tools together. Quant Direction tells you the direction. Supply Demand EA ProBot shows you the exact price levels where the market is most likely to react. Supply and Demand zones are very helpful to make you decide at which levels you will place the TP and SL levels. The market respects them because they are built from real institutional price memory, not drawn manually.

On the photos below you can check the trade levels, TP/SL levels and all the price action happened until TP/SL levels were reached.





















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045



👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



