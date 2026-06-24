25 win signal and 1 loss today for no repaint xau hunter
Analytics & Forecasts

25 win signal and 1 loss today for no repaint xau hunter

24 June 2026, 12:55
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
0
53

No Repaint XAU Hunter  Indicator


No Repaint XAU Hunter MT4

No Repaint XAU Hunter MT5

our channel 


we have about 26 signals today 

    25 win     

    1 loss      


remember our stop loss always 130 pips 