Oil is searching for a bottom, shell and exxon await the outcome

The oil market is increasingly shaped by the struggle between two opposing factors. On one hand, the temporary easing of restrictions on Iranian oil operations and the partial restoration of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are reducing concerns about supply shortages. On the other hand, a full recovery of supply will take time, and global logistics are still far from normal. As a result, oil prices and energy stocks are reacting not only to current supply volumes but also to market expectations. If tankers continue returning to regular routes, downward pressure on oil prices may intensify. However, new disruptions or a deterioration of the regional situation could quickly restore the risk premium. Trade #Brent and #WTI with no swaps! Hurry! The promotion runs from June 15 to June 28, 2026. Terms apply.

Key drivers of energy markets: #BRENT — a barometer of the Persian Gulf situation. For Brent, the key factor is the speed of export recovery and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Improved logistics will put pressure on prices, while new disruptions could quickly support demand for the contract.

For Brent, the key factor is the speed of export recovery and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Improved logistics will put pressure on prices, while new disruptions could quickly support demand for the contract. #WTI — impact of U.S. inventories. WTI is receiving mixed signals: the global situation suggests a potential increase in supply, but declining U.S. oil inventories support expectations of a tighter domestic balance.

Key drivers of oil company stocks:

#Shell — a bet on the recovery of global flows. For Shell, normalization of international oil and petroleum product supply chains is crucial. Improved logistics may reduce disruption risks, but falling oil prices could simultaneously limit investor interest in the stock.

For Shell, normalization of international oil and petroleum product supply chains is crucial. Improved logistics may reduce disruption risks, but falling oil prices could simultaneously limit investor interest in the stock. #Exxon — balancing upstream and downstream. For Exxon, further declines in oil prices may weaken expectations for upstream revenues. At the same time, fuel demand in the U.S. and refining segment performance could partially support the company’s financial results.

The key question for the entire sector is whether the partial recovery in supply will prove sustainable. #BRENT remains most sensitive to news from the Persian Gulf, while #WTI depends more on U.S. inventory data. For #Shell, global logistics and refined product trade are critical, whereas #Exxon depends on the balance between oil prices, production, and U.S. fuel demand.

According to FreshForex analysts, in the coming weeks the market will focus less on statements and more on actual data: tanker traffic, export volumes, inventory trends, and the ability of oil companies to maintain financial performance amid lower oil prices. At the same time, the remaining unsold volumes of Iranian oil after sanctions relief at the end of June should not be overlooked, as they create a hidden risk of sudden supply increases and price declines. Even under a positive scenario, it is important to manage risk in advance and consider the possibility of sharp sentiment shifts.

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