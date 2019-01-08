SCALPER MULTICHARTS EA - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY EURUSD!
8 January 2019, 12:35
Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,h1 for the year 2017.

Broker #1: InstaForex (the wide range of services to every customer)

1. Testing ver.1.09 with standard parameters on EURUSD,h1 (2017.01.01-2018.01.01):

RealTickStrategyTester0108 - Scalper MultiCharts v.1.09 Copyright © 2018, Denis Nikolaev

2. Testing ver.1.10 with standard parameters on EURUSD,h1 (2017.01.01-2018.01.01):

RealTickStrategyTester0108 - Scalper MultiCharts v.1.10 Copyright © 2018, Denis Nikolaev


3. Testing ver.1.10 with dynamic parameters (from the author) on EURUSD,h1 (2017.01.01-2018.01.01):

RealTickStrategyTester0108 - Scalper MultiCharts v.1.10 Dinamic Copyright © 2018, Denis Nikolaev


Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,m5 for the year 2016.

Broker #1: InstaForex (the wide range of services to every customer)

1. Testing ver.1.11 with standard parameters on EURUSD,m5 (2016.01.02-2016.12.29):

Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,m15 for the year 2015.

Broker #1: InstaForex (the wide range of services to every customer)

1. Testing ver.1.11 with standard parameters on EURUSD,m15 (2015.01.02-2015.12.29):

Settings for all tests were used without selection and without optimization.


Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.

