Sensitive Signal Indicator

The Sensitive Signal (SS) indicator, using the filtering methods developed by the author, allows, with a high degree of probability, to establish the beginning of the true (filtered from interference - random price walks) trend movement. It is clear that such an indicator is very effective for trading on the currency exchange, where signals are highly distorted by random noise. The filtration developed by the author is carried out in several iterations and reveals the true trajectory of the regular price movement (more precisely, the most likely curve of such movement) and draws it.

Indicator readings are visual, extremely simple and do not require comments. Blue triangles are located on the uptrend of the regular component of the price movement, red triangles - on the downward. Accordingly, entry points for Buy are where the blue triangles appear immediately behind the red triangles, and for Sell, the opposite. The level of sensitivity of the indicator is adjusted by setting «Select sensitivity level». At the same time, you need to understand that increasing the sensitivity level not only reduces the signal delay (which, in fact, is small for all levels), but increases the probability of issuing a false signal.

In the latest (2.0) version of the indicator, all kinds of alerts have been added. The alert is activated when the indicator indications (for the trend direction) coincide on the last two bars.





Indicator settings.



Price type - applied price. Values : Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price ( (high + low)/2 - default ), Typical price ( (high + low + close)/3 ), Weighted price ( (high + low + 2*close)/4 ).

The averaging method - averaging method. Values : Simple, Exponential ( default ), Smoothed, Linear weighted .

The averaging period - - averaging period. Values : a ny integer (20 default).

Select sensitivity level - sensitivity level of the Indicator. Values : Low , Middle ( default ), High and Strongest .

Dimensions of markers – Dimensions of the markers. Values : a ny integer (2 default).

Signal Identification Method - Values: By the last two bars ( default ), By closed candle , By closed candle and by the previous for it bar .

The Signal method - Type of trading signal alert. Values : No, Send alert, Print (in expert), Comment (in chart), Sound + Print, Sound + Comment, Sound , Push + Comment, Push, Mail + Comment, Mail .





Screenshots.

