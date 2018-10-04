(04 OCTOBER 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Dollar up on strong economy

Strong economic data sent US yields higher across the board. 10-year treasuries surged to 3.225%, adding 0.12% overnight. USD bulls charged, bidding up the greenback versus developed and developing currencies alike. Worries of a slowdown trade tensions were nowhere to be found. Markets now expect a steeper rate curve in 2019 with additional rate hikes. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted the sell-off, saying he is “very happy” with the “remarkably positive” economy, adding that the expansion might “continue for quite some time”.

Fed policymakers continue to signal that gradual rate hikes are starting to reprice the yield curve, especially in its longer end. Emerging currencies are under extreme scrutiny, as higher US yields will further draw out capital. INR and IDR, with heavy USD funding and reliance on imported oil, have come under heavy selling. With US drillers coming offline, distillates below historical average and supply disruptions expected in Iran and Venezuela, crude prices continue to trade higher. We are sidelined: expectations for USD weakness have not appeared and scheduled events for USD selling are far off.

By Peter Rosenstreich