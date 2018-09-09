Trade Plan by request
9 September 2018, 23:08
Yohana Parmi
Hello traders,
greetings.

After I received some suggestions from A2SR users, and they aimed to build a signal inside and/or outside MQL5,
then I would like to reduce the intensity of sharing the trade plan. That is enough once a month, or ..
simply display the actual without a trade plan.

Thanks to those of you who have bought and have A2SR, -- I really appreciate your contribution for A2SR updates,
and for your understanding that as long as I share the trade plan is to teach and give examples only.

Starting today, the trade plan service can be obtained on request at https://www.mql5.com/en/job/consultation


#support, resistance, breakout, breakdown, a2sr