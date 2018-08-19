EURUSD: Halts Weakness, Eyes Further Recovery Higher

EURUSD: The pair looks to correct further higher in the new week as it faces further recovery threats. On the upside, resistance comes in at 1.1450 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1500 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1550 level where a break will expose the 1.1600 level. Conversely, support lies at the 1.1400 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1350 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1300 level. Below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 1.1250. All in all, EURUSD faces further downside pressure





