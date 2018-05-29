29.05.2018

USDJPY (109.06): The USDJPY currency pair was seen extending the declines earlier today with prices briefly testing lows of 108.91 before pulling back. A further retest of this support level is expected. A rebound off the support at 108.90 could potentially keep the USDJPY range bound within the resistance level of 109.43 and the mentioned support. An upside breakout above 109.57 could signal further gains in price toward 110.85. To the downside, a close below 108.90 could trigger declines to push the price to test 108.00 level of support.



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