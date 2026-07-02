Trial Version - Chart Copilot

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Download the demo version:
Chart Copilot Demo - Download
After downloading, follow the installation steps below.
Install the demo trial version
Open the MetaTrader 5 platform, in the top menu select the "File" tab. Click "Open Data Folder ", Navigate MQL5 > Experts. Copy the downloaded application to the folder.
Then Refresh the loaded experts
Click on "Tools" > "Options" and navigate to the expert tab. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" and paste the URL below.
Required — whitelist this URL for WebRequest:
https://chatbot-proxy-105051424727.europe-west4.run.app
Without this step the assistant cannot connect and will not respond.