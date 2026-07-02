Trial Version - Chart Copilot

Download the demo version: Chart Copilot Demo - Download After downloading, follow the installation steps below.

Install the demo trial version

Open the MetaTrader 5 platform, in the top menu select the "File" tab. Click "Open Data Folder ", Navigate MQL5 > Experts. Copy the downloaded application to the folder.





Then Refresh the loaded experts









Click on "Tools" > "Options" and navigate to the expert tab. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" and paste the URL below.

Required — whitelist this URL for WebRequest:

https://chatbot-proxy-105051424727.europe-west4.run.app



Without this step the assistant cannot connect and will not respond.



