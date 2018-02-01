USDJPY. 01.02.2018

01.02.2018

USDJPY

USDJPY managed today to hit target 109.50-70.

Market now facing resistance zone at 109.50-70 where as long as market holding below another drop wave may hit the market toward 108.25 and 107.35.



Above 109.70 market may head for a farther advance toward 110.50 and maybe 111.35.

Support Resistance Level 1 108.95 109.50-70 Level 2 108.00-20 110.50 Level 3 107.35 111.35



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