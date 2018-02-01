USDJPY. 01.02.2018
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY. 01.02.2018

1 February 2018, 19:10
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
120
01.02.2018

USDJPY

USDJPY managed today to hit target 109.50-70.

Market now facing resistance zone at 109.50-70 where as long as market holding below another drop wave may hit the market toward 108.25 and 107.35. 

Above 109.70 market may head for a farther advance toward 110.50 and maybe 111.35.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     108.95    109.50-70
Level 2108.00-20    110.50
Level 3107.35    111.35


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