USDJPY. 01.02.2018

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01.02.2018
Market now facing resistance zone at 109.50-70 where as long as market holding below another drop wave may hit the market toward 108.25 and 107.35.
USDJPY
USDJPY managed today to hit target 109.50-70.
Market now facing resistance zone at 109.50-70 where as long as market holding below another drop wave may hit the market toward 108.25 and 107.35.
Above 109.70 market may head for a farther advance toward 110.50 and maybe 111.35.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|108.95
|109.50-70
|Level 2
|108.00-20
|110.50
|Level 3
|107.35
|111.35
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