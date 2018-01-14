(14 JANUARY 2018)The week ahead: Central bank meetings in focus

The coming week will see central bank meetings in Canada, where expectations of a rate hike have fluctuated recently, and in emerging market countries such as Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia and South Korea.

Aside from these meetings, much of the rest of the data to be released next week will focus on inflation, mainly in Europe. This data should confirm that eventual central bank policy normalization remains on track in Europe, but that there is no particular urgency

in that respect.

By UBS