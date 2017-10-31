GBPUSD. 31.10.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 31.10.2017

31 October 2017, 18:48
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
165
31.10.2017

GBPUSD 


GBPUSD still looking to test resistance trend aroun 1.3250-60 zone.

As long as market holding below this resistance another drop wave will be expected toward 1.3040-60 zone.

Above 1.3335 market may enter a new uptrend wave that may target 1.3500 zone.

Below 1.3030 Market may enter new downtrend wave

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3165        1.3250-60
Level 21.3100      1.3335
Level 31.3100    1.3420


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