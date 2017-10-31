GBPUSD. 31.10.2017

GBPUSD still looking to test resistance trend aroun 1.3250-60 zone.

As long as market holding below this resistance another drop wave will be expected toward 1.3040-60 zone.

Above 1.3335 market may enter a new uptrend wave that may target 1.3500 zone.

Below 1.3030 Market may enter new downtrend wave

Support Resistance Level 1 1.3165 1.3250-60 Level 2 1.3100 1.3335 Level 3 1.3100 1.3420





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