GBPUSD. 31.10.2017

0
165
31.10.2017
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GBPUSD
GBPUSD still looking to test resistance trend aroun 1.3250-60 zone.
As long as market holding below this resistance another drop wave will be expected toward 1.3040-60 zone.
Above 1.3335 market may enter a new uptrend wave that may target 1.3500 zone.
Below 1.3030 Market may enter new downtrend wave
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.3165
|1.3250-60
|Level 2
|1.3100
|1.3335
|Level 3
|1.3100
|1.3420
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