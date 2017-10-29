(29 OCTOBER 2017)The week ahead: Bank of England in focus

Sentiment data dominates the week ahead, with Monday seeing the release of Switzerland's KOF Indicator. Brussels will release Eurozone business climate data the same day.

From Tuesday through Friday, we'll see a raft of PMI data from around the globe. Inflation and labor market data will complete the economic picture. Overall, CIO expects solid numbers to underline its view of a synchronized global expansion, which is likely to support general risk-on market moves. CIO expects little from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, while a 25bps rate hike is expected from a hawkish Bank of England on Thursday.

(ByUBS)