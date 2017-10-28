The manual and an overview of the expert Advisor's interface is Greed Master Net PO 15.

Adviser Greed Master PO Net 15 works according to the following rules: initial trades in both directions is displayed on the indicator RSI (RSI parameter in the start-up settings). Namely, when the indicator crosses the 70 level, opening short positions are closed by Take Profit, and Vice versa, when you reach level 30, open long positions which are also closed in a similar manner. If the position has a loss, then built the network smoothing Step with a certain step, a lot increase coefficient CoefLot, and the coefficient of non-uniformity of mesh averaging ULcoef.

How to construct a network of averaging and why is it built? If the position is put up against the currently existing trend, if in a certain step points in a loss to put a position in the same direction as the previous position, the breakeven LSR will be between them and closer to the position whose lot higher. For BUY the directions, for example, the LSR is below the breakeven L1 of the first transaction and closer to that existing in the time the exchange rate prices. And started correction can cross the breakeven price and LSR to achieve the level of breakeven +TP, then the network will close with the planned profit. If a lot of the second transaction on the network will be more lot2 lot1 twice. Then we get the classic martingale. This time. And the second is that the breakeven LSR will be much closer to the second position that brings him closer to the course at the time and increases the probability to be closed with monetary profit, i.e., with a Take Profit.

The number of bends in the network may be different. According to statistics, in 2-3 knee drops frequency of use of the network averaging to further decrease the hyperbole. Existing settings provide ample opportunity of building a network averaging: CoefLot – change the lot size in the network. If set to 1, the whole network is one of the original lot. Breakeven LSR of the network distant from the current at the time of the course. Any increase in ratio brings the Breakeven LSR to the price of the course, which increases the probability of a correction, the price to achieve profitable closure of the system of averaging. The coefficient ULcoef increases the step size in points from the previous position. If set to 1, then all positions in the network opened with an even step. Otherwise, the increase in step ULcoef times. It is used for the same number of points, where it formed a network to use a smaller number of bends in the system, i.e. reducing the load on the Deposit.

If the position of the RSI, was opened in the right direction, it closes at Take Profit. If market conditions have changed against the indicator and the position goes in loss, the EA, in accordance with the established settings for building a chain of averaging and the correction of the course covers the entire network for Take Profit. And in this case the profit is greater, as the total lot more the lot of the original position.

Building a network of averaging renders the load on the Deposit, so options need to be selected on the basis of a Deposit at the moment.

All transactions in the network have the collective one for all Stop Loss and Take Profit, which modifierade dynamically, depending on network building and are there for those occasions when no communication terminal MT4 with the broker for a long time.

It is possible to put pending orders with same magic numbers, i.e. after turning them in to the transaction adviser will serve them including their own.

There is an interesting possibility of the artificial move the red line breakeven+TP or blue. Namely, by pressing the Red Move, for example, in the presence of transactions to SELL the network averaging more than 0, you will get a long red line that you can push to the current price and next to the number showing a lot, what you need to do a deal at the current price to the small red line is breakeven +TP could move to the position of the long, exposed to us, the red line.

The Advisor, working automatically, gives the trader complete control of the situation.





The expert Advisor's interface.

The EA is equipped with status indication and control buttons Advisor and situation.

In the upper left corner of the tool window there is an information window with the name Info. On the basis of the indicators Stochastic and MA, the coincidence of their directions or discrepancy built assumption and the prevailing trend on the basis that Stochastic has values (55,7,20) and MA – (104, Linear Heighted, Close). The blue color of the window suggests the presence of an uptrend, hazel – a descending, gray – the presence of flat (the differences in the indicators). Inscriptions inform words about the trend there, in the upper right corner.

©EA Greed Master Net PO 15 v1.3 – the name of the Advisor.

MinMargin Level % - the indicator of the minimum margin level during continuous operation of the EA.

EquityDDBUY , EquityDDSELL - an indicator of minimum levels of Equity, maximum drawdown in the directions during continuous operation of the EA in the Deposit currency.

SELL, BUY current profit/loss on open positions on the Board.

Income. $. – profit/loss from continuous operation of the EA.

BUY number of bends, number of bends SELL – the number of nodes(elbows, transactions) in a network executed by a broker.

LotBUY, LotSELL – the total lots of all open positions on the Board.

The difference in lots – the difference in the total lots in the directions (LotBUY-LotSELL).

GMT. – the date and GMT time.

«There is no time limit» – indication enable time limit.

The number of blue, white or brown color – indication of profit or loss for closed positions for the trading day.

On open account in the operation of EA online (in the tester – not working, restrictions developer MetaTrader 4.0) work button located middle left in the instrument box with an Advisor.

«Button Info Button» – clicking the mouse on this button is displayed in a separate window comprehensive information on the current account and the selected instrument.

«Button Pending order.» Clicking the mouse on this button, you see a yellow line that you want to move on price of the upcoming pending order with magic number processed by the machine Advisor. Then click the button for the selected order type. (buttons BuyStop, BuyLimit, SellStop, SellLimit).

«Button OpenBUY, OpenSELL» buttons open positions in areas with a magic number established and processed by the Advisor. Open lot that is set with the buttons to the right, on the micro-display installation of the lot manually.

«Locking button» – setting button-circuit positions by lot. Namely, clicking on this button, the adviser calculates an imbalance in the lots of open positions for directions and opens at the current rate of the market in the direction of a smaller total of the lot and the lot which reduces the difference to zero. That is, the loss in one direction when the price moves out of profit in the opposite direction. In this state, the position can be maintained for a long time, how will allow cumulative time Swap for directions.

«Buttons Move Blue, Move Red» – use these buttons to find out how a lot you need to do a deal on the current at the time the exchange rate to the red or blue line breakeven+Take Profit was moved closer to the policy position of the other horizontal red line, where the trader, after clicking on the corresponding button of direction, can specify price, where to move. In simple words, if you click on «the Move Red button», for example, appeared a red line indicate the price where we need to adjust the breakeven (also red line, but short). We will see the number of the lot, who need to make a deal at the current rate and breakeven the network DOWN will move to the place of our long horizontal red line, which we have moved. Thus, at the risk of the trader can substitute the breakeven +TR almost at the course to close with a profit of short trades built against trend correction.





Examples of choice options:

Since the EA is fully automatic component, which in accordance with the selected settings may not work without control by the trader, and the possibility of parallel manual work, then the trader can help the EA to trade competent actions. The peculiarity of this type of advisers that if the trader is absolutely illiterate put the initial deal, the algorithm will be forced to bring them to the close with a profit. This is a very good opportunity for beginners to practice on cent account with small lots of the initial transactions. "Mark transactions as a hit – Advisor "will take out!"" ( At your expense).

Another interesting feature of the settings is a choice of small shopping period of time(e.g. night trading hours), but with an increased risk, the value of MaximumRisk , small step Step, and increased (significantly greater than 1) value CoefLot . If the option is specified watch from hour X to hour Y, after Y hours of the initial transaction will not be installed, but the counselor will complete open networks before completion at a profit. Values lots LotStop and LotMax also need to raise. And to do all this on the supposed flat on the weekly or daily timeframes. The Advisor with such aggressive settings earns much more. But it's a risk.

On the contrary. If all of the above options away from aggressive zones. The step to ensuring great value and lots LotStop LotMax to be reduced to close to minimum. To Reduce MaximumRisk , CoefLot . ULkoef ratio to increase to 1.5-2. Distance in minutes between trades network MinPauseNetUp and MinPauseNetDn increase that was not "crazy" trades on a single candle, at the news. Leave the trade restrictions in time. The profit will grow slowly, but the security Deposit will grow significantly. You can talk about the analogue of the Bank Deposit at interest.

The presence of traillingator with standard settings trailling the breakeven level+TP higher than the preset value TP, which increases in some cases, profit.

Nothing prevents the trader to use a standard traillingator terminal MT4.

The EA provides control and reaction to the minimum level MarginLevel and its proximity to the Stop Out situation. If you enable automatic position locking parametrom OnOffLock = true, then when the MarginLevel level less LockLevel enabled processing events. As a result of which will be calculated the difference in total lots of areas and will be open hedge transaction lot is equal to the difference in the direction of smaller total lot.

A situation where a gain in one direction is equal to the loss of the opposite, will stop the operation of the EA prior to a decision by the trader.

The EA provides limitation on certain actions. Namely. AxelOption – enabling constraints of building a network of averaging, namely setting LimLossMoney and MinPauseBegin ;

LimLossMoney – if the loss of direction is exhibited in this parameter the number, then the network is closed with such a loss, then there is a pause in the opening of the initial transactions. This limitation according to the loss in the Deposit currency. This is done at the request of customers who believe that this function is necessary to overcome adverse events in trade by partial loss. MinPauseBegin the number of minutes to pause after this closing before installation of the initial transactions. This item is made to order in minutes, specify the pause duration.

OnOffStopDeals – enable/disable limits on the number of lap (s) in the network averaging. Ie, you can use this mode to control the number of lap (s) in the network. If the existing transaction, the limited number of parameter StopDeals, not remove, and in accordance with the flag CloseDeals=false leave, but not to increase, the network will degenerate into ordinary "Waiting for the end". If CloseDeals=true, the network in the direction will cease to exist with the loss.

StopDeals – the maximum number of positions in one direction when constructing a network averaging.

CloseDeals – close the position when the maximum number for the limit or just leave them, but no longer to put.

The path of EA:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/16892

Developer:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/novocel_ol/news

Links to videos of different variants of usage:

http://youtu.be/Etzy7qxuOXk

http://youtu.be/nNB22lCh4d4

http://youtu.be/zyI1XtPv9Ow

http://youtu.be/bPKmsYYy5UQ

http://youtu.be/8OAmayOhlO4

http://youtu.be/3Fw-KKVIDtQ



