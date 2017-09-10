(10 SEPTEMBER 2017)The week ahead:Global inflation numbers

Next week will be dominated by inflation releases and labor market reports from around the globe, as well as central bank meetings in Switzerland, the UK, Turkey and Russia.

n a number of countries, inflation has dropped recently.





A stabilization or even a turnaround toward higher inflation would be needed for central banks to become more hawkish. So inflation numbers could lead to interesting moves next week. CIO doesn't expect a lot from the central bank meetings in Switzerland, the UK and Turkey, but anticipates a rate cut in Russia.



By UBS



