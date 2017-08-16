NordFX: New Crypto Account for Trading Crypto Currencies

Starting from August 14, NordFX clients have gained access to trade most well-known crypto currencies - Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) and Etherium (ETH).

The new special CRYPTO trading account allows you to carry out transactions on the MetaTrader 4 platform with three crypto currency pairs - BTCUSD, LTCUSD and ETHUSD.

According to experts, the proposed trading conditions are among the best in the market. You can see the details at the account page https://nordfx.com/trading_account_crypto.html.