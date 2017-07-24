EURUSD approaches from the resistance – Analysis - 24-07-2017

The EURUSD pair settles around 1.1670 level after the strong rally that it witnessed in the past two days, and it approaches gradually from the bullish channel's resistance line that represents our next main target, as this resistance is located at 1.1740 now, waiting for more rise in the upcoming sessions to touch it.

The EMA50 keeps supporting the expected bullish wave, taking into consideration that holding above 1.1535 represents the first condition to continue the suggested rise, as breaking it will push the price to test 1.1418 areas before any new attempt to rise.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1600 support and 1.1800 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish