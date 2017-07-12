Ethereum episode 2 - where to?

As per my previous post, Ethereum is, to say at least, the most interesting cryptocurrency this year (so far). Angel and Demon (depending on when and what price you bought it) for the past month or so, currently is hovering around $200 and there is no clear direction for the near future. From a Technical perspective, as you may see from the chart attached to this post, signals are mixed and we need a clear break and a confirmation in order to predict the future direction. From Fundamental side, Ethereum is poised to have a clear direction soon, as more and more news are in place regarding a new platform which will solve a lot of common problems all of cryptocurrencies, Liquidity being the major one.

Regardless of the direction though, you can easily take advantage of its major volatility by trading it on MT5 Platform and be in Pole Position when and if a major turn will come for Ethereum, along with 2 other major cryptos: Bitcoin and Litecoin.