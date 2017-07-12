Introduction to Crypto Trading - Ethereum evolution and involution?!

blockchains

Crypto currencies......digital currency...you're hearing this terms almost every day. Today we will talk about Ethereum.

Without any doubt, Ethereum is the Star of Cryptocurrencies this year, reaching a Market CAP close to $38B at its peak, on 13th of June; you might even say it went from (almost) zero to Hero. But after reaching $410 in mid-June, we've seen a strong reversal, retracing more than 50% from the peak. There are multiple reasons behind this movement, some more viable than others (such as the fake news of a so-called fatal crash of Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum), but, nevertheless, Ethereum movement in particular and of all other major cryptocurrencies in general, opened the door and drawn the attention of more and more traders towards this category of assets. Leveraged trading of this new category of assets is embraced equally by brokers and traders and its popularity made it a must-have even for most conservative companies.