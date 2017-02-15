Care for a libation, Sir? Don’t mind if I do… Financial institutions cracking down on London’s corporate drinking cultur

The once famous gregarious and alcohol-fueled lifestyle of London’s financial elite is under threat from the politically correct. We take an amusing and tongue in cheek look at how the cut glass decanters and wood paneled chambers are being replaced by rubber-cornered desks and muesli





London has long since been associated with suited and sophisticated boisterousness, its corporate financial services sector being steeped in tradition which ranges from board level ramblings late into the evening in wood paneled cigar lounges, to cut glass whiskey decanters that provide a tot or two to esteemed clients who would meet with their hedge fund manager, or senior executives of stockbroking companies wishing to enjoy a civilized couple of hours building stronger relationships with prime brokerage divisions of banks.





Back in the 1980s, before the era of financial technology which has now engulfed London’s Square Mile and turned it into the ultra-modern tour de force that it is today, its infrastructure powering the entire world’s electronic markets from Tier 1 bank level right down to retail banking and online trading from just a few streets within the City of London’s financial district, things were somewhat different. [Read more... http://snip.ly/aasew ]