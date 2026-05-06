GOLD (XAUUSD) Market Analysis – Key Levels & Trade Outlook

Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-hour timeframe is showing a short-term bullish recovery within a broader bearish structure. After forming a series of lower highs and lower lows, the market recently found support and initiated a strong upward move.

Market Structure Overview

The overall trend remains bearish, as price has been consistently respecting lower highs. However, the latest impulse shows buying strength from the recent lows, indicating a possible short-term shift or retracement phase.

Price has reacted strongly from the demand zone around 4690–4695, which is now acting as a key support level.

Key Levels to Watch

Support Zone: 4690 – 4695

4690 – 4695 Immediate Resistance: 4705 – 4715

4705 – 4715 Higher Resistance: 4724

The highlighted zone (around 4690) has proven to be a strong reaction area, where buyers stepped in aggressively.

Trade Scenarios

Bullish Scenario:

If price holds above the 4690 support and continues to form higher lows, we can expect:

A continuation toward 4705 → 4715

Potential breakout leading to 4724

Bearish Scenario:

If price fails to sustain above the support zone and breaks below 4690:

Expect continuation of the overall downtrend

Next targets could be 4680 → 4618

Conclusion

Gold is currently in a retracement phase inside a bearish trend. Traders should watch for confirmation at key levels before entering positions. Patience and proper risk management remain essential.

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