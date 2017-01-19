Legand is back. Scalping EURUSD. Manuel Trade.Get the lead out! THIS THE BEST UNTIL I WILL MAKE THE BETTER ONE.
Scalping

Legand is back. Scalping EURUSD. Manuel Trade.Get the lead out! THIS THE BEST UNTIL I WILL MAKE THE BETTER ONE.

19 January 2017, 22:12
Akif Sahin
Akif Sahin
1
553
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/284467
#eurusd, scalp, manuel trade