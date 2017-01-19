All Blogs / Trading Ideas / Scalping All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Scalping Legand is back. Scalping EURUSD. Manuel Trade.Get the lead out! THIS THE BEST UNTIL I WILL MAKE THE BETTER ONE. 19 January 2017, 22:12 Akif Sahin 1 553 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/284467 #eurusd, scalp, manuel trade Source Vaithianathan Sreeram 2017.03.24 07:09 #1 Can you send me strategy To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 189 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 136 0 Why Your Charts Are Lying to You (And How to Fix It) Analytics & Forecasts 70 0 When to trade Support & Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 120 0 Black Thunder EA – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Other 164 0 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 146 0 Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 97 0 Most EAs fail prop firm challenges. We built QuantumGrid Pro around the constraint first. Trading Systems 104 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 13 – 17, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 185 1 1 VEXORA SERA Scalping 45 0 Adaptive Quantum EA Neural Networks 74 0 💥 [$10,460] EURUSD Swing Trades || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 69 0 Reading Session Structure on MT5 Charts: A Practical Framework Scalping 69 0 Session-Based Scalping: Why Liquidity Windows Beat the Clock Scalping 77 0 Goldhydra – Complete User Guide & Settings Trading Ideas 94 0 Engineering High-Speed Execution: Overcoming MT5 Lag in Manual Scalping Scalping 107 0 💥 [+$6,049] US30 Breakout Trade || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 84 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 14 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 40 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 51 0 1 224 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 40 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB